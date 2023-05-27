Medically Speaking
Rain Chances Throughout Memorial Weekend

By Collin Mertz
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 8:41 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - As early morning thunderstorms leave the area, cloud cover remains through the morning, with a second wave of thunderstorms in the late morning and early afternoon, with heavier and potentially severe thunderstorms in the NW gaining strength and moving east in the evening and overnight hours. Some severe threats include hail 1″ or larger, winds gusting up to 60-70 mph, and localized flash flooding. While not completely ruled out, tornadoes are quite unlikely.

Severe WX Outlook
Severe WX Outlook(KCBD)

Highs today warm to the mid 70s again, dropping to the upper 50s low 60s again overnight. Chances for scattered thunderstorms continue Sunday. Memorial Day sees thunderstorm chances drop off a bit, though scattered showers are still possible in the late afternoon and evening. High temps surge slightly to the upper 70s and low 80s, where they’ll remain for the next several days.

Memorial Weekend Forecast
Memorial Weekend Forecast(KCBD)

