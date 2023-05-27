Medically Speaking
Red Raiders headed to elimination game after falling to Oklahoma State 8-1

By Berkeley Adams
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ARLINGTON, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech faced the Oklahoma State Cowboys in their third game in the Big 12 Championship on Saturday afternoon.

The Cowboys forced game three after beating the Red Raiders 8-1. The Red Raiders will face them one more time in an elimination game at 4 p.m. Winner will play in the championship game on Sunday.

Texas Tech won their first game in the Big 12 Championship against West Virginia 6-2 and beat Oklahoma 10-9 in walk off fashion, keeping them in the winning bracket in the Championship.

This is the first time since 1998 that the Red Raiders have won the first two games in the Big 12 Championship.

The Cowboys got on the board in the bottom of the 2nd when David Menham doubled bringing Colin Brueggemann in. They stayed hot throughout the game keeping the Red Raiders scoreless until the top of the 5th.

Hudson White got his 7th homerun in the 5th at Globe Life Field putting Tech on the board.

The pitching for the Red Raiders:

Zane Petty- 2.1 IP | 6 H | 4 K’s

B Lysik - 1.1 IP| 1 H | 1K

Jase Lopez- 0.1 IP | 1 H | 1K

Z Erdman- 4.0 IP |0 H | 5 K

