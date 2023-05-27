Saturday morning top stories: Texas Tech takes on Oklahoma State in Arlington

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Pedestrian seriously injured in overnight crash

A pedestrian was taken to the hospital with serious injures early this morning

Officers responded to a crash involving a pedestrian in the area of the Marsha Sharp Freeway and Texas Tech Parkway

Details here: Pedestrian seriously injured in overnight crash on MSF and Texas Tech Parkway

Texas Tech vs Oklahoma State

Texas Tech will take on Oklahoma State today at 12:30 p.m.

The Red Raiders advanced to round three of the Big 12 Baseball Tournament after beating Oklahoma 10-9

Read more here: TTU BASEBALL: Big 12 semifinal set, Oklahoma State awaits

Dean of Texas Tech School of Medicine Steven Berk dies

Health Sciences Center President Lori Rice-Spearman commented on Dr. Berk’s commitment to students, advocacy for diversity in medicine and his drive to support rural health care

Funeral services have not yet been announced

Read more here: TTUHSC mourns loss of School of Medicine Dean Dr. Steven L. Berk

