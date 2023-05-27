Saturday morning top stories: Texas Tech takes on Oklahoma State in Arlington
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 6:29 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,
Pedestrian seriously injured in overnight crash
- A pedestrian was taken to the hospital with serious injures early this morning
- Officers responded to a crash involving a pedestrian in the area of the Marsha Sharp Freeway and Texas Tech Parkway
- Details here: Pedestrian seriously injured in overnight crash on MSF and Texas Tech Parkway
Texas Tech vs Oklahoma State
- Texas Tech will take on Oklahoma State today at 12:30 p.m.
- The Red Raiders advanced to round three of the Big 12 Baseball Tournament after beating Oklahoma 10-9
- Read more here: TTU BASEBALL: Big 12 semifinal set, Oklahoma State awaits
Dean of Texas Tech School of Medicine Steven Berk dies
- Health Sciences Center President Lori Rice-Spearman commented on Dr. Berk’s commitment to students, advocacy for diversity in medicine and his drive to support rural health care
- Funeral services have not yet been announced
- Read more here: TTUHSC mourns loss of School of Medicine Dean Dr. Steven L. Berk
