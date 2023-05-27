Medically Speaking
Severe Thunderstorm Watch for western South Plains

Severe Thunderstorm Watch
Severe Thunderstorm Watch(KCBD)
By Shania Jackson
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 11:21 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Bailey County, Lamb County, Cochran County, Terry County, Hockley County, Castro County, Parmer County, and Yoakum County. This watch is in effect until 4 a.m. Saturday.

This includes the cities of Amherst, Boniva, Brownfield, Denver City, Dimmitt, Farwell, Friona, Hart, Levelland, Littlefield, Meadow, Morton, Muleshow, Olton, Plains, Sundown, Wellman, and Whiteface.

The primary threats with these storms include scattered large hail and damaging wind gusts. Hail up to 2 inches in diameter and wind speeds up to 70 mph are possible.

Remember, a severe thunderstorm watch means conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the viewing area. Stay up to date and be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions with the KCBD News Channel 11 Weather App. The app has radar, hour-by-hour forecasts, live updates, and more.

