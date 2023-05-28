Medically Speaking
1 dead after Sunday morning shooting in Hobbs

By KCBD Staff
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HOBBS, NM (KCBD) - One person has died after a Sunday morning shooting at the intersection of Broadway and Grimes in the city of Hobbs, New Mexico.

Police say they got a report of shots fired at 10:34 a.m. and found 25-year-old Jiovanny Morales of Hobbs suffering from a gunshot wound.

Officers provided medical assistance until Hobbs Fire Department EMS arrived on scene. The victim was transported to Covenant Health Hobbs Hospital where he ultimately died from his injuries.

Police say several witnesses have given detectives investigative leads, but if you have any information regarding this incident, or any other crimes, you can report it by calling dispatch at (575) 397-9265, or contact Lea County Crime Stoppers at (575) 393-8005.

