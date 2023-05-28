Medically Speaking
Driver suffers serious injuries in rollover east of Lubbock

A driver is being treated for serious injuries after a Saturday evening rollover east of...
A driver is being treated for serious injuries after a Saturday evening rollover east of Lubbock, north of Roosevelt, in the 8900 block of East FM 40.(Aric Mitchell, KCBD)
By KCBD Digital
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 7:07 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ROOSEVELT, Texas (KCBD) - A driver is being treated for serious injuries after a Saturday evening rollover east of Lubbock, north of Roosevelt, in the 8900 block of East FM 40.

The call came in at 5:50 p.m.

DPS tells us the driver was traveling eastbound on FM 40 when they went through standing water on the roadway. They lost control, went into the field, and rolled before coming to rest. The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected during the crash.

The driver was taken to UMC with serious injuries.

