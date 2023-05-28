Extra Innings Playoff Pairings for Area Teams as of Sunday, May 28
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with the schedule for our teams still in the playoffs.
SOFTBALL
1 Area Team left
1A State Semifinals
Hermleigh vs. Dodd City
1 p.m. Tuesday in Austin
BASEBALL
3 Area Teams Left
Regional Finals
Lubbock Cooper vs. Argyle at Abilene Christian University
Thursday 1 p.m.
Friday 1 p.m.
Saturday 1 p.m. if needed
New Home vs. Hawley
Thursday 1 p.m. at McMurry University
Friday 1 p.m. at LCU
Game 3 to follow if needed
Nazareth vs May, games in Stanton
3 p.m. Monday
Game 2 to follow
3 p.m. Tuesday if needed
