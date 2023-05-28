Medically Speaking
Extra Innings Playoff Pairings for Area Teams as of Sunday, May 28

Extra Innings
Extra Innings
By Pete Christy
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with the schedule for our teams still in the playoffs.

SOFTBALL

1 Area Team left

1A State Semifinals

Hermleigh vs. Dodd City

1 p.m. Tuesday in Austin

BASEBALL

3 Area Teams Left

Regional Finals

Lubbock Cooper vs. Argyle at Abilene Christian University

Thursday 1 p.m.

Friday 1 p.m.

Saturday 1 p.m. if needed

New Home vs. Hawley

Thursday 1 p.m. at McMurry University

Friday 1 p.m. at LCU

Game 3 to follow if needed

Nazareth vs May, games in Stanton

3 p.m. Monday

Game 2 to follow

3 p.m. Tuesday if needed

