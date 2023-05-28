Extra Innings Playoff Scores for Saturday, May 27
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your softball and baseball playoff scores from across the South Plains.
SOFTBALL
Coahoma 14 Lamesa 1 (Coahoma wins series & advances to State)
BASEBALL
Lubbock Cooper 8 Grapevine 2 (series tied at 1)
Lubbock Cooper 4 Grapevine 1 (Lubbock Cooper wins series 2-1/Advance To Regional Final)
New Home 12 Albany 4 (series tied at 1)
New Home 23 Albany 9 (New Home wins series 2-1 to advance)
