Extra Innings Playoff Scores for Saturday, May 27

Extra Innings
Extra Innings(KCBD)
By Pete Christy
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 7:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your softball and baseball playoff scores from across the South Plains.

SOFTBALL

Coahoma 14 Lamesa 1 (Coahoma wins series & advances to State)

BASEBALL

Lubbock Cooper 8 Grapevine 2 (series tied at 1)

Lubbock Cooper 4 Grapevine 1 (Lubbock Cooper wins series 2-1/Advance To Regional Final)

New Home 12 Albany 4 (series tied at 1)

New Home 23 Albany 9 (New Home wins series 2-1 to advance)

