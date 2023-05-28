More Thunderstorms This Evening

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After a foggy morning, some scattered and isolated showers possible, quickly clearing out through the morning. Thunderstorms, potentially severe, track from the west yet again this evening, extending through the overnight hours and into the morning Monday for Memorial Day. Possible threats include hail up to an inch, winds up to 60 mph, and flooding due to the recent rainfall. Tornadoes are unlikely but not impossible. Highs today in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Highs Today (KCBD)

Overnight thunderstorms dissipate in the early morning. While leftover showers could continue for some in the morning, most of the holiday is expected to be free of rain. Overnight lows range from low 50s to low 60s. Rain chances drastically reduce for several days, though scattered and isolated showers are still possible around the area each day.

7 Day Forecast (KCBD)

