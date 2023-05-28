Red Raiders end Big 12 championship run with 6-5 loss to Oklahoma State

ARLINGTON, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech ended their run in Arlington on Saturday, falling to Oklahoma State in game 3, 6-5.

It was a quiet ball game until the bottom of the 5th inning when Texas Tech broke the ice.

The Red Raiders came out firing, keeping the momentum going as Kevin Bazell singled through the right-side bringing Nolan Hester in to put the Red Raiders on the board.

Still the top of the 5th, Gavin Kash reached on a fielder’s choice plating Gage Harrelson.

Hudson White put the cherry on top crushing the pitch to left field for a home run at Glob Life Field for a three-run home run bringing Zach Vooletich and Gavin Kash in.

However, in the bottom of the 8th, Beau Sylvester homered down the left field line brining Zach Ehrhard around.

The Cowboys kept their momentum going as David Mendham advanced to second on a wild pitch; Tyler Wulfert advanced to third, and Brueggemann scored to tie the game up.

In the bottom of the 9th, Aidan Meola homered to left field walking it off to advance Oklahoma State to the Big 12 Championship game Sunday against TCU at 5 p.m. CT.

Red Raiders pitching:

Kyle Robinson: 5.0 IP | 4 H | 8 K’s

Ryan Free: 2.0 IP | 5 H | 2K’s

Ethan Coombes: 0.0 IP | 0 H | 0 K’s

Brandon Beckel: 1.1 IP | 3 H | 2 K’s

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.