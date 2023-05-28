Sunday morning top stories: Texas House votes to impeach Attorney General Ken Paxton

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Texas House votes to impeach Attorney General Ken Paxton

The House has filed 20 articles of impeachment against the Republican Attorney General

He’s accused of bribery, abuse of the public’s trust and other acts of misconduct

Full story here: GOP-controlled Texas House impeaches Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton, triggering suspension

Red Raiders end Big 12 Championship run

Texas Tech ended their run in Arlington falling to Oklahoma State 6-5

Oklahoma State advanced to the Big 12 Championship game against TCU today at 5 p.m.

Read more here: Red Raiders end Big 12 championship run with 6-5 loss to Oklahoma State

Former Lubbock ISD Associate Superintendent Doyle Vogle dies

He served with Lubbock ISD for more than 30 years

Vogle retired from the district last year

Read more about his life here: Lubbock ISD mourns loss of Associate Superintendent Doyle Vogler

