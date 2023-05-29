Medically Speaking
1 person trapped after south Lubbock crash leaves truck on top of car

98th and Slide crash
98th and Slide crash(KCBD, Aric Mitchell)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person is trapped in a vehicle after a south Lubbock crash left a pick-up truck on top of a passenger car.

At 6:22 p.m. on Monday, Emergency crews were called to the intersection of 98th Street and Slide Road for reports of a collision. Upon arrival, they found a three-vehicle crash involving two passenger cars and a pick-up truck. During the crash, the pick-up truck reportedly ended up on top of a car. Police stated one person was trapped in their vehicle.

One person was moderately injured and another was left with minor injuries.

The southbound lanes of 98th Street have been blocked off. Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area while crews clear the roadway.

Amber Alert issued for 4 children from El Paso, Texas
Amber Alert: Texas girls still missing; 1 suspect arrested
Texas Tech baseball
Driver suffers serious injuries in rollover east of Lubbock
1 dead after Sunday morning shooting in Hobbs
Roads closed near Buffalo Springs Lake due to flooding
Emergency crews responding to 4-vehicle crash
Traffic alert
1 injured in multiple-vehicle crash on West Loop
