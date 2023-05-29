1 person trapped after south Lubbock crash leaves truck on top of car

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person is trapped in a vehicle after a south Lubbock crash left a pick-up truck on top of a passenger car.

At 6:22 p.m. on Monday, Emergency crews were called to the intersection of 98th Street and Slide Road for reports of a collision. Upon arrival, they found a three-vehicle crash involving two passenger cars and a pick-up truck. During the crash, the pick-up truck reportedly ended up on top of a car. Police stated one person was trapped in their vehicle.

One person was moderately injured and another was left with minor injuries.

The southbound lanes of 98th Street have been blocked off. Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area while crews clear the roadway.

