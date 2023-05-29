A break from the rain until Wednesday night

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Looking at dryer conditions for the next couple of days.

Overnight temperatures will be in the lower 60s with clear skies. Southeast winds will be around 10 to 15 mph.

Tomorrow will be warm and sunny. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s and even 90s across the viewing area. Southeast winds will be around 10 to 15 mph.

Tuesday night will be mostly clear with overnight temperatures in the lower 60s. Southeast winds will be around 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Wednesday morning and afternoon will be mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the mid-80s. South winds will be around 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph moving into the afternoon.

Storm chances begin to increase again Wednesday night with a 20% chance of showers and storms. Overnight temperatures will be in the lower 60s, with mostly cloudy skies. South winds will be around 15 to 20 mph.

