Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

A break from the rain until Wednesday night

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(KCBD)
By Shania Jackson
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Looking at dryer conditions for the next couple of days.

Overnight temperatures will be in the lower 60s with clear skies. Southeast winds will be around 10 to 15 mph.

Tomorrow will be warm and sunny. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s and even 90s across the viewing area. Southeast winds will be around 10 to 15 mph.

Tuesday night will be mostly clear with overnight temperatures in the lower 60s. Southeast winds will be around 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Wednesday morning and afternoon will be mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the mid-80s. South winds will be around 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph moving into the afternoon.

Storm chances begin to increase again Wednesday night with a 20% chance of showers and storms. Overnight temperatures will be in the lower 60s, with mostly cloudy skies. South winds will be around 15 to 20 mph.

Raincast
Raincast(KCBD)

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kamil Brown-Sykes, 9, is believed to be in danger.
Amber Alert: Texas girls still missing; 1 suspect arrested
Authorities have issued an Amber Alert for Isabella Williams (left), Michael Carmony (center),...
Amber Alert issued for 4 children from El Paso, Texas
A driver is being treated for serious injuries after a Saturday evening rollover east of...
Driver suffers serious injuries in rollover east of Lubbock
Badge from Hobbs Police Department
1 dead after Sunday morning shooting in Hobbs
Texas Tech baseball
Texas Tech baseball to play in the Gainesville Regional

Latest News

Memorial Day Forecast
Memorial Day Forecast
Daybreak Today Weather - Monday, My 29
Radar
Severe Thunderstorm, Flash Flood Warnings continue across the South Plains
KCBD Weather at Daybreak for Sunday, May 28