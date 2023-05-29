Extra Innings Team of The Week: Hermleigh Lady Cardinals
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 7:11 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
HERMLEIGH, Texas (KCBD) - The Hermleigh Lady Cardinals are the Extra Innings Team of the Week after winning the Regional Finals over Borden County in three games.
Hermleigh is heading back to the 1A Softball State Tournament in Austin.
They play Dodd City 1pm Tuesday in the State Semifinals. Hermleigh (20-6) is looking to bring home the State Championship.
Best of luck to Head Coach Sammy Winters and Hermleigh Softball.
