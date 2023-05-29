Medically Speaking
Extra Innings Team of The Week: Hermleigh Lady Cardinals

By Pete Christy
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 7:11 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
HERMLEIGH, Texas (KCBD) - The Hermleigh Lady Cardinals are the Extra Innings Team of the Week after winning the Regional Finals over Borden County in three games.

Hermleigh is heading back to the 1A Softball State Tournament in Austin.

They play Dodd City 1pm Tuesday in the State Semifinals. Hermleigh (20-6) is looking to bring home the State Championship.

Best of luck to Head Coach Sammy Winters and Hermleigh Softball.

The Hermleigh Lady Cardinals got a send off to State They play Dodd City 1pm Tuesday in Austin in the 1A State Semifinals Hermleigh is the Extra Innings Team of The Week! Watch them tonight at 10:35pm Let’s go Hermleigh

Posted by Pete Christy KCBD on Sunday, May 28, 2023

