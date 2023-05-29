Medically Speaking
Memorial Day Forecast

By Collin Mertz
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 5:28 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Leftover showers from overnight clear out this morning, leaving a warmer, dryer, and overall quite pleasant Memorial Day. By mid-morning skies are mostly clear.

Memorial Day Forecast(KCBD)

Highs today range the 80s and low 90s. Toward the end of the afternoon, beginning of the evening, some showers and non-severe thunderstorms sweep through our SW counties, clearing out by early Tuesday morning. Overnight, temps drop to the upper 50s and low-to-mid 60s.

High Temps
High Temps(KCBD)

Rain chances through the work week remain very slight but present, picking back up for the weekend with more thunderstorms possible Saturday and Sunday.

7 Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast(KCBD)

