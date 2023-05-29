Medically Speaking
Severe Thunderstorm Warnings across this South Plains

By Shania Jackson
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 7:14 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The National Weather Service has issued multiple Severe Thunderstorm Warnings across the area this evening.

Starting with Briscoe County, as of 7:06 p.m. a Severe Thunderstorm Warning was in effect for southern Briscoe County, making its way into northeastern Floyd County. The storm is moving southeast at 10 mph. Golf ball size hail and 60 mph winds have been reported. Northeastern Floyd County is also under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning associated with this storm.

The second Severe Thunderstorm Warning we are watching is the one in southwestern Yoakum County. At 7:04 p.m. a severe thunderstorm was located over Denver City moving southeast at 30 mph. The hazards that have been reported and associated with this storm are 80 mph wind gusts and golf ball size hail

