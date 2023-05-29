Medically Speaking
Tech Falls to Ohio State by a Stroke in Monday AM Playoff; Aberg Advances to Fourth Round as Individual

Aberg tees off at 2:23 p.m. (CT) and will represent Tech one last time during Monday’s final round of stroke play
(KOSA)
By KCBD Staff
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 1:40 PM CDT
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - After a dramatic Sunday finish between Texas Tech and Ohio State forced a playoff, the No. 5 ranked Red Raiders fell to the Buckeyes by a stroke in the five-hole playoff.

As a team, Texas Tech shot one-over par for the five holes, while Ohio State went even par as a team.

The difference was a long birdie putt from Ohio State’s Neal Shipley on the par-four 15th hole.  Shipley continued his strong run this week, as his three birdies late yesterday afternoon fueled OSUs comeback.

In the end Tech recorded four pars and a bogey, while Ohio State used three pars, a birdie and one bogey to advance.

Following the conclusion of the five-hole playoff freshman Matthew Comegys advanced to a three-way playoff for the final two individual spots.

With the scene switching to 18, Comegys recorded bogey while Arkansas’ Mateo Fernandez De Oliveira and Dylan McDermott of Colorado each made par to advance to Monday’s fourth and final round of stroke play.

As a team the Red Raiders finished in 16th place, missing the 15-team cut.

The week in Arizona isn’t over for Tech, as senior Ludvig Aberg has qualified for Monday’s final round of stroke play after finishing third amongst the individuals whose teams did not qualify.

Aberg, who will play his final collegiate round before turning pro on Monday, will tee off at 2:23 (CT) on hole 10.

