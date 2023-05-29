Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Texas Tech baseball to play in the Gainesville Regional

Texas Tech baseball
Texas Tech baseball(Texas Tech Athletics)
By Bobby Benally
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Monday, the NCAA released the names of the 64 teams who will have a chance to compete in the 2023 NCAA Division I Baseball Championship.

The Texas Tech Red Raiders were one of the teams announced and they will be playing in the Gainesville Regional later this week as the 3rd seed in the regional.

Texas Texas Tech ended the regular season with a record of 39-21.

This past weekend, the Red Raiders lost a heartbreaker in the Big 12 Tournament losing to Oklahoma State 6-5 after a walk-off homerun in the bottom of the 9th.

The other teams in the Gainesville Regional are Florida, Florida A&M, and UCONN.

The Red Raiders will face UCONN on Friday, June 2nd.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kamil Brown-Sykes, 9, is believed to be in danger.
Amber Alert: Texas girls still missing; 1 suspect arrested
Authorities have issued an Amber Alert for Isabella Williams (left), Michael Carmony (center),...
Amber Alert issued for 4 children from El Paso, Texas
A driver is being treated for serious injuries after a Saturday evening rollover east of...
Driver suffers serious injuries in rollover east of Lubbock
Highs Today
More thunderstorms expected Sunday night
Badge from Hobbs Police Department
1 dead after Sunday morning shooting in Hobbs

Latest News

Texas Tech ended their run in Arlington on Saturday, falling to Oklahoma State in game 3, 6-5.
Red Raiders end Big 12 championship run with 6-5 loss to Oklahoma State
The Cowboys forced game three after beating the Red Raiders 8-1. The Red Raiders will face them...
Red Raiders headed to elimination game after falling to Oklahoma State 8-1
Texas Tech learned Friday night it will face Oklahoma State on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. for a...
TTU BASEBALL: Big 12 semifinal set, Oklahoma State awaits
Powered by a pair of consistent rounds from freshman Matthew Comegys (-2) and senior Ludvig...
Texas Tech golf closes Day One of NCAAs in strong position