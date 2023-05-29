Texas Tech baseball to play in the Gainesville Regional

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Monday, the NCAA released the names of the 64 teams who will have a chance to compete in the 2023 NCAA Division I Baseball Championship.

The Texas Tech Red Raiders were one of the teams announced and they will be playing in the Gainesville Regional later this week as the 3rd seed in the regional.

Texas Texas Tech ended the regular season with a record of 39-21.

This past weekend, the Red Raiders lost a heartbreaker in the Big 12 Tournament losing to Oklahoma State 6-5 after a walk-off homerun in the bottom of the 9th.

The other teams in the Gainesville Regional are Florida, Florida A&M, and UCONN.

The Red Raiders will face UCONN on Friday, June 2nd.

GAINESVILLE REGIONAL



1️⃣ Florida

4️⃣ Florida A&M

3️⃣ Texas Tech

2️⃣ UConn#RoadToOmaha pic.twitter.com/wqjyzZIPui — NCAA Baseball (@NCAABaseball) May 29, 2023

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.