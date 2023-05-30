Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

1 arrested after shots fired call in south Lubbock County

88th and Ash Avenue
88th and Ash Avenue(KCBD Staff)
By KCBD Staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 1:32 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person was taken into custody after a shots fired called on Tuesday morning.

Lubbock County Sheriff’s office says deputies were called to the 300 block of East 88th Street following reports of shots fired just before 11:30 a.m..

Officials say through the initial investigation it appears the individual fired several shots outside the residence and went back inside the home.

The Sheriff’s Office says at no time did the suspect make any threats against anyone.

Negotiators were called to the scene to assist with the call.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident.

An investigation is ongoing and no other details have been released at this time.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

98th and Slide crash
1 person trapped after south Lubbock crash leaves truck on top of car
We’re learning more about the juvenile who was hit by a truck Friday afternoon.
Family identifies Borger boy hit by pickup
Texas Tech baseball
Texas Tech baseball to play in the Gainesville Regional
Wilford Naylor December 2, 1920- May 18, 2023
Remembering Lubbock World War II veteran Wilford Naylor
Authorities have issued an Amber Alert for Isabella Williams (left), Michael Carmony (center),...
Amber Alert issued for 4 children from El Paso, Texas

Latest News

owner of Joyland
Joyland owner David Dean passes away Monday
Shallowater ISD Logo
New Assistant Principal & Head Volleyball coach named at Shallowater ISD
2 arrested
Hockley County Sheriff’s Office: Woman accused of smuggling drugs into county jail
'The Price is Right LIVE' coming to the DECC
Buddy Holly Hall to host Price is Right Live™ in November