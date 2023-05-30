1 arrested after shots fired call in south Lubbock County

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person was taken into custody after a shots fired called on Tuesday morning.

Lubbock County Sheriff’s office says deputies were called to the 300 block of East 88th Street following reports of shots fired just before 11:30 a.m..

Officials say through the initial investigation it appears the individual fired several shots outside the residence and went back inside the home.

The Sheriff’s Office says at no time did the suspect make any threats against anyone.

Negotiators were called to the scene to assist with the call.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident.

An investigation is ongoing and no other details have been released at this time.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.