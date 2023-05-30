1 person injured in overnight north Lubbock shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police say 1 person suffered moderate injuries after an overnight shooting near the Arnett Benson neighborhood.

LPD says officers were called to a home just after 2:30 a.m. near University and Colgate street for reports of shots fired.

When police arrived, they found a male with moderate injuries.

He was taken to UMC for his injuries.

No word on what led up to that shooting.

However, at this time no arrests have been made.

