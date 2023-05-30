Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

1 person injured in overnight north Lubbock shooting

Near University and Colgate
Near University and Colgate(KCBD Staff)
By KCBD Staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police say 1 person suffered moderate injuries after an overnight shooting near the Arnett Benson neighborhood.

LPD says officers were called to a home just after 2:30 a.m. near University and Colgate street for reports of shots fired.

When police arrived, they found a male with moderate injuries.

He was taken to UMC for his injuries.

No word on what led up to that shooting.

However, at this time no arrests have been made.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

98th and Slide crash
1 person trapped after south Lubbock crash leaves truck on top of car
We’re learning more about the juvenile who was hit by a truck Friday afternoon.
Family identifies Borger boy hit by pickup
Texas Tech baseball
Texas Tech baseball to play in the Gainesville Regional
Wilford Naylor December 2, 1920- May 18, 2023
Remembering Lubbock World War II veteran Wilford Naylor
Authorities have issued an Amber Alert for Isabella Williams (left), Michael Carmony (center),...
Amber Alert issued for 4 children from El Paso, Texas

Latest News

Meet Pebble! She is a one-year-old retriever mix who’s been at the shelter for about six months.
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Pebbles
On Daybreak Today
Tuesday morning top stories: Attorney General Ken Paxton to stand trial in Senate
Greg Abbott
Gov. Greg Abbott calls immediate special session to address property taxes and border issues
Texas state Attorney General Ken Paxton reads a statement at his office in Austin, Texas,...
Impeachment trial of Texas’ Ken Paxton to begin no later than August 28