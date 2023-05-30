17-year-old dies after Saturday morning hit-and-run crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LPD’s Major Crash Unit is investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash that left a 17-year-old dead.

Just after 5 a.m. on Saturday morning, emergency crews were called to the 3300 block of Marsha Sharp Freeway for reports of a pedestrian crash. When officers arrived, they found 17-year-old Tytianna Weatherspoon. She appeared to have been walking when she was struck by a vehicle driving west.

She was taken to UMC with serious injuries; on Sunday evening, she died at the hospital.

Investigators are looking into the case as a hit-and-run and have found the vehicle involved. However, police have not confirmed whether they have made an arrest.

Anyone with information on this crash is encouraged to contact Investigator Roller at (806)775-2876 or the Lubbock Crime Line at (806)741-1000.

