Buddy Holly Hall to host Price is Right Live™ in November

By KCBD Staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (News Release) - The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences will play host to The Price is Right Live™ stage show on Friday, November 10, 2023, at 7:30 p.m.

The Price Is Right Live™ is a sellout interactive stage show that gives eligible individuals the chance to “Come On Down” and play classic games made famous by the iconic network television show, The Price is Right™.

Contestants can win cash, sought-after appliances, epic vacations and, of course, a brand-new car by playing favorites like Plinko™, Cliffhangers™, The Big Wheel™ and the fantastic Showcase!

Showing to sold-out audiences for nearly two decades and counting, The Price Is Right Live™ has given away over 15 million dollars in cash and prizes to lucky audience members all across North America.

The Price is Right™ remains network television’s #1 daytime series and the longest-running game show in television history.

As a beloved piece of American pop culture, Price and its games are cherished by generations of viewers.

This live travelling stage show version offers fans the chance to make dreams come true and relive feelings of nostalgia, while experiencing the same thrilling excitement of winning big, up close, locally and in-person.

EVENT:                                              The Price is Right Live! ™

DATE/TIME:                                       Friday, November 10 at 7:30 p.m.

VENUE:                                              The Buddy Holly Hall

TICKETS ON SALE:                          Friday, June 2, 2023, at 10 a.m.

Tickets for The Price is Right Live™ go on sale to the public on Friday, June 2, 2023, at 10 a.m. (CT) and range in price from $30.75 to $75.75 plus taxes and fees. Tickets can be purchased online at buddyhollyhall.com, by calling ETIX at 1 (800) 514-3849, and in person at the venue box office located at 1300 Mac Davis Lane, Lubbock, TX 79401, open Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information, follow The Price Is Right Live™ on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/priceisrightlive), Twitter (https://twitter.com/TPIRLIVE) & Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/priceisrightlive/).

*The safety of our guests, cast and crew remains paramount. In addition to any state, local and venue-specific protocols, The Price Is Right Live™ will have its own COVID-19 protocols in place.*

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to US & Canada legal residents, 18+ (Residents of PR & Quebec ineligible to participate as contestants). For complete rules & regulations, including eligibility requirements & free method of entry, visit The Buddy Holly Hall box office at www.buddyhall.com or call (806) 792-8339.

Sponsored by Good Games Live, Inc. Void where prohibited. Price is Right: ®/© FremantleMedia Netherlands. 2023.  All Rights Reserved.

