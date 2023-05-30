Dairy Queen looking for ‘Biggest DQ Fan in Texas’

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - For more than seven decades, Texans have been enjoying the delicious Treats & Eats® at DQ® restaurants. Memories have been made with family and friends throughout the Lone Star state on the first day of school, after a football game, on a family road trip or celebrating a special milestone. Along the way, Texans became big fans of DQ classics such as Blizzard® Treats, the Hungr-buster®, the Steak Finger Country Basket®, and the Dilly® Bar among others. Now, the hunt is on to find “The Biggest DQ Fan in Texas.”

Texas Dairy Queen Operators’ Council is scouring the state in search of “The Biggest Fan in Texas” and the winner will receive free Treats & Eats for a year, Josh Abbott Band swag, DQ swag, Dr Pepper® swag and more!

DQ fans can make their case as to why they are “The Biggest Fan in Texas” by visiting dqtexas.com/biggestdqfan. Whatever their story, the Texas Dairy Queen Operators’ Council wants to find the number one fan in Texas.

“DQ restaurants in Texas have been enjoyed by fans for more than 75 years,” says Lou Romanus, CEO of the Texas Dairy Queen Operator’s Council. “We love to hear all the stories and see the photos of our fans enjoying their favorite Treats & Eats. As we search the Lone State, where will we find The Biggest DQ Fan in Texas? Who is it? And more importantly, what makes this person The Biggest Fan? We are looking forward to hearing from our fans as they tell us why they should be chosen.”

No purchase is necessary to enter or win. The contest is open only to legal residents of Texas, 13 years of age and older. Entries must be received by 8 am CST on August 6, 2023. The Official Rules can be found on the dqtexas.com/biggestdqfan website. The winner of the contest will be announced on August 14, 2023.

For generations, DQ restaurants are the places Texans go and they will be the first to say, “That’s what I like about Texas.”

Texans are drawn to DQ restaurants for the unique, Texas-centric menu featuring items that can’t be enjoyed anywhere outside of Texas. There’s the Dude® CLASSIC Chick’n Fried Steak Sandwich and the Hungr-Buster, the BeltBuster® with two quarter-pound patties, and the truly awesome Triple-Buster®.

Don’t forget the Texas T-Brand Tacos®, the Steak Finger Country Basket with the best cream gravy anywhere and Chicken and Dumplings, based on a homemade recipe from a DQ restaurant franchise owner’s mom.

But the full DQ lineup of treats has always been the sweetest of reasons to visit the restaurant with friends and family. Fans of all ages have made sweet memories while dipping into a sundae, savoring a Blizzard Treat or biting into a delicious Dilly Bar.

The memories created at DQ restaurants in Texas over the years are precious and for one lucky fan, it could earn them the top prize and bragging rights. So, who is The Biggest DQ Fan in Texas?

