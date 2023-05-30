Medically Speaking
Joyland owner David Dean passes away Monday

owner of Joyland
owner of Joyland(KCBD Staff)
By KCBD Staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The owner of Joyland and a well-known across Lubbock, David Dean passed away Monday.

The news was confirmed from Joyland’s Facebook page.

Dean’s wife posted to social media saying, “My best friend, husband, children’s father, Joyland Amusement Park owner, business partner, love of my life and the list could on and on...went to build the GREATEST AMUSEMENT PARK and DRAG STRIP ever in HEAVEN yesterday, Monday, May 29, 2023.

The smiles and memories that people shared with him every day that came to Joyland filled him with so much pride and gratitude. For those of you that knew the “gearhead” side of him, this also carried into the racing engines he built and his race cars. His car was even named “Thrill Ride”.

It didn’t matter if it was an amusement ride or a race car, if David was doing it, it was going to be a Thrill Ride!

He was an amazing man and always put 100% into everything he did.

He fought a quick but tough battle with cancer that ultimately took his life but I truly believe that the sale of Joyland falling through broke his heart.

We want to thank everyone for their support during this time. I will continue to try and fulfill David’s dream that our rides, concessions and games have new homes. Thank you, Lubbock, West Texas and all of our wonderful guests through the last 50 years for giving us the best memories anyone could have ever imagined.”

Last week, Dean’s Wife Kristi, posted on Facebook saying that Dave had to enter hospice care because his health continued to decline.

