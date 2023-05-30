Medically Speaking
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Pebble

By KCBD Staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 7:39 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Pebble, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter! She is a one-year-old retriever mix who’s been at the shelter for about six months.

Pebble is energetic and loves to play fetch. If you need a running buddy this is your girl! She is up to date on all her shots, is fixed and microchipped. She can be adopted for free today at the Lubbock Animal Shelter.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Friday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Hurricane.

