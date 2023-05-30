Man pleads guilty to federal gun charge after shooting Seminole police officer

SEMINOLE, Texas (KCBD) - A man who shot a Seminole police officer in Oct. 2022 has pleaded guilty to a federal gun charge.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Seminole officer shot during traffic stop

On Oct. 1, 2022, a Seminole officer pulled over a vehicle for a traffic violation, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office. The driver of the vehicle was 28-year-old Jose Ramon Castillo-Lopez, a Mexican native who was reportedly in the country illegally. As the officer approached the vehicle, Castillo-Lopez pointed a pistol at him and fired. The round hit the officer, but he was able to move to cover and return fire.

Castillo-Lopez then exited his vehicle and ran away from the scene, jumping a fence and dropping the handgun.

The officer called for back up and provided a description of Castillo-Lopez. He was found and taken into custody a few blocks away in the area of 800 NW I Avenue.

Due to the body armor he was wearing, the officer was not seriously injured. He was reportedly back to work shortly after the shooting.

“In an interview with law enforcement, Mr. Castillo-Lopez admitted he had been previously deported and was currently in the county illegally. He also admitted to firing the pistol, which he said he purchased from an unknown individual at a traffic light in Midland, Texas for $200,” the release stated.

Castillo-Lopez was indicted in Oct. 2022, according to the release. He pleaded guilty to one charge of an illegal alien in possession of a firearm on Tuesday.

Castillo-Lopez faces up to 15 years in federal prison and may face additional charges.

Homeland Security Investigation’s Dallas Field Office and the Seminole Police Department led the investigation. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, & Explosives’ Dallas Field Division also helped with the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew McLeod has been assigned to prosecute the case.

The above information was provided by the U.S. Department of Justice.