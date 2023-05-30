New Assistant Principal & Head Volleyball coach named at Shallowater ISD

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Tuesday, Shallowater ISD announced that it has hired a new Assistant Principal and Head Volleyball coach for the district.

The district hired Kelsey Morris as the new Assistant Principal at Shallowater Intermediate and Levi Savage as the Head Volleyball Coach.

Morris holds a bachelor’s degree in early childhood education and a master’s degree in educational leadership, both of which have equipped her with a deep understanding of effective teaching practices and the importance of student-centered education.

Throughout her 14 years in education, she has taught in multiple grade levels and served various roles including, coach, PLC team leader, and mentor.

Kelsey Morris and Julio Hernandez. (Shallowater ISD)

Coach Savage comes to Shallowater from All Saints Episcopal School, where he led the team to a winning record each year and advanced to the state tournament in 2021.

Levi Savage and Rodney Vincent (Shallowater ISD)

Before All Saints, Savage was the Assistant Volleyball Coach at Trinity Christian School where he helped lead the team to four state championships.

He has also been a coach for Next Level Volleyball Club for ten years.

Savage was named the 2021 Avalanche-Journal Coach of the Year and the 2020 Hub City Preps Coach of the Year.

