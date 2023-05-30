Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

New Assistant Principal & Head Volleyball coach named at Shallowater ISD

Shallowater ISD Logo
Shallowater ISD Logo(Shallowater ISD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Tuesday, Shallowater ISD announced that it has hired a new Assistant Principal and Head Volleyball coach for the district.

The district hired Kelsey Morris as the new Assistant Principal at Shallowater Intermediate and Levi Savage as the Head Volleyball Coach.

Morris holds a bachelor’s degree in early childhood education and a master’s degree in educational leadership, both of which have equipped her with a deep understanding of effective teaching practices and the importance of student-centered education.

Throughout her 14 years in education, she has taught in multiple grade levels and served various roles including, coach, PLC team leader, and mentor.

Kelsey Morris and Julio Hernandez.
Kelsey Morris and Julio Hernandez.(Shallowater ISD)

Coach Savage comes to Shallowater from All Saints Episcopal School, where he led the team to a winning record each year and advanced to the state tournament in 2021.

Levi Savage and Rodney Vincent
Levi Savage and Rodney Vincent(Shallowater ISD)

Before All Saints, Savage was the Assistant Volleyball Coach at Trinity Christian School where he helped lead the team to four state championships.

He has also been a coach for Next Level Volleyball Club for ten years.

Savage was named the 2021 Avalanche-Journal Coach of the Year and the 2020 Hub City Preps Coach of the Year.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

98th and Slide crash
1 person trapped after south Lubbock crash leaves truck on top of car
We’re learning more about the juvenile who was hit by a truck Friday afternoon.
Family identifies Borger boy hit by pickup
Texas Tech baseball
Texas Tech baseball to play in the Gainesville Regional
Wilford Naylor December 2, 1920- May 18, 2023
Remembering Lubbock World War II veteran Wilford Naylor
Authorities have issued an Amber Alert for Isabella Williams (left), Michael Carmony (center),...
Amber Alert issued for 4 children from El Paso, Texas

Latest News

2 arrested
Hockley County Sheriff’s Office: Woman accused of smuggling drugs into county jail
'The Price is Right LIVE' coming to the DECC
Buddy Holly Hall to host Price is Right Live™ in November
KCBD News at Noon
Near University and Colgate
1 person injured in overnight north Lubbock shooting