Noon Notebook: Elder Abuse Awareness Month

LUBBOCK, Texas (News Release) -Temperatures are rising, and so is our Elderly population! Every June is Elder Abuse Awareness Month.

Elder abuse is occurring in our own communities and is something everyone should be aware of!

This problem that is not going away, as the aging population is growing! Currently there are 3.8 million Texans who are over the age of 65. By the year 2030 that number is expected to be more than 4.7 million.

With these numbers going up, we need to ensure that our seniors are treated with respect and protected from abuse and/or neglect.

Adult Protective Services serves abused and/or neglected seniors 65 and older. In 2022, Texas reported 84,655 APS investigations and 3,049 of those in the South Plains Area.

APS will assist in abuse/neglect case to ensure that needs are being met.

These needs include: safe living conditions, help with household chores, nutritious meals, access to healthcare and transportation, social connections, and more.

You can help by keeping a watchful eye on elderly family and neighbors, especially during month with extreme temperatures.

If you, or anyone you know, is being abused, neglected or financially exploited call the statewide hotline at 800-252-5400. You may remain anonymous and the call could save a life.

If you or your organization would be interested in learning more about Adult Protective Services, please contact APS Community Engagement Specialist Marci Leffler at marci.leffler@dfps.texas.gov to schedule a presentation or visit.

