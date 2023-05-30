Roosevelt promotes Carter Robinson to Eagles’ head football coach

ACUFF, Texas (KCBD) - Roosevelt has promoted Defensive Coordinator Carter Robinson to be the Eagles’ new head football coach out in Acuff.

Coach Rob is thrilled to keep the pigskin program moving upward.

He replaces Matt Landers, who turned the program around in his five years, including a 14-1 State Semifinal season.

Landers left to be the defensive coordinator at Goldthwaite.

Best of luck to Coach Robinson.

