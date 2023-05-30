Medically Speaking
Roosevelt promotes Carter Robinson to Eagles’ head football coach

By Pete Christy
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ACUFF, Texas (KCBD) - Roosevelt has promoted Defensive Coordinator Carter Robinson to be the Eagles’ new head football coach out in Acuff.

Coach Rob is thrilled to keep the pigskin program moving upward.

He replaces Matt Landers, who turned the program around in his five years, including a 14-1 State Semifinal season.

Landers left to be the defensive coordinator at Goldthwaite.

Best of luck to Coach Robinson.

Dawson hires Jay Bingham to be Dragons’ head football coach, athletic director
Roosevelt promotes Carter Robinson to Eagles' head football coach
Tech Falls to Ohio State by a Stroke in Monday AM Playoff; Aberg Advances to Fourth Round as Individual