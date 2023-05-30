Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Short break from storms and rain

By Steve Divine
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 6:36 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Memorial Day, yesterday, was the first day without measurable rainfall in our area in at least a week. Storm and rain chances will gradually increase in the days ahead. Some severe storms and some flooding rain will be possible.

This afternoon will be mostly sunny, breezy, humid, and very warm with highs slightly below to...
This afternoon will be mostly sunny, breezy, humid, and very warm with highs slightly below to near average. Isolated thunderstorms may pop up late this afternoon near the New Mexico state line.(KCBD First Alert)

This afternoon will be mostly sunny, breezy, humid, and very warm. Most of the area will see highs in the mid- to upper 80s. Highs near 90 to the low 90s are expected over the southwestern viewing area.

Isolated thunderstorms may pop up late this afternoon near the New Mexico state line. As they drift east this evening they are expected to weaken, with little chance of making it to the Lubbock area.

Storm and rain chances will gradually increase in the days ahead. Some severe storms and some...
Storm and rain chances will gradually increase in the days ahead. Some severe storms and some flooding rain will be possible.(KCBD First Alert)

Storms are expected to become more widespread late tomorrow and in the days following. Some of the storms may become severe and some are likely to produce heavy rainfall. Localized flooding is possible.

Storms and rain some nights may linger into the next morning.

Storm and rain chances remain slim late today but increase late tomorrow and continue through...
Storm and rain chances remain slim late today but increase late tomorrow and continue through the weekend.(KCBD First Alert)

Use our free KCBD Weather app to keep up with the latest forecast and any watches or warnings which may be issued. Turn on notifications. If a watch or warning is issued for your location the app will alert you. Even if it is not running (if you give it permission). Notifications are under Settings in the app menu (three horizontal bars in the upper left).

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

98th and Slide crash
1 person trapped after south Lubbock crash leaves truck on top of car
We’re learning more about the juvenile who was hit by a truck Friday afternoon.
Family identifies Borger boy hit by pickup
Texas Tech baseball
Texas Tech baseball to play in the Gainesville Regional
Wilford Naylor December 2, 1920- May 18, 2023
Remembering Lubbock World War II veteran Wilford Naylor
Authorities have issued an Amber Alert for Isabella Williams (left), Michael Carmony (center),...
Amber Alert issued for 4 children from El Paso, Texas

Latest News

3 Day Forecast
Break from rainy weather until Wednesday night
KCBD News at 10 Weather - Monday, May 29
KCBD News at 6 - Monday, May 29
Memorial Day Forecast
Memorial Day Forecast