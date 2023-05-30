Tuesday morning top stories: Attorney General Ken Paxton to stand trial in Senate

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Three people injured in crash at 98th and Slide

The crash left one person trapped inside their vehicle

One person was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries and two others suffered minor injuries

Read more here: 1 person trapped after south Lubbock crash leaves truck on top of car

Gov. Abbott convenes special session

Gov. Abbott called lawmakers back for a special legislative session to address property taxes and border security

The governor says more special sessions will be used to address other critical items as well

Read more here: Gov. Greg Abbott calls immediate special session to address property taxes and border issues

Ken Paxton to stand trial in Senate

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s impeachment trial is set to begin no later than Aug. 28

A bipartisan group of Texas Senators Is establishing the rules for that trial

Details here: Impeachment trial of Texas’ Ken Paxton to begin no later than August 28

House Committee to vote on debt limit deal

The House Rules Committee will take up the new debt ceiling deal today

The measure would raise the debt limit while limiting federal spending for two years

Full story: Crucial days ahead as debt ceiling deal goes for vote and Biden calls lawmakers for support

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Angie Winn, Steve Divine, and Michael Cantu for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.