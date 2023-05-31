3-vehicle crash in northeast Lubbock Co. leaves one seriously injured

LUBBOCK COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - A crash in northeast Lubbock County has left one person seriously injured and two others moderately injured.

DPS troopers responded to the 11000 block of N FM 1729 on Wednesday for reports of a three-vehicle crash. Upon arrival, they found the passenger in one of the involved pick-up trucks had been seriously injured. Two of the drivers were also left with moderate injuries.

All three people were taken to UMC for treatment, according to DPS officials.

The crash is still under investigation.

