BIG SPRING, Texas (KCBD) - World War II veteran Carl Reid, of Big Spring, will turn 100 years old on June 15.

He is asking for at least 100 birthday cards to celebrate this milestone. You can send a card to the Lamun-Lusk-Sanchez Texas State Veterans Home located at 1809 N. Highway 87.

Find more details on their Facebook page here.

