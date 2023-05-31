Covenant Health hosts 2nd annual Summer Health Fair

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Covenant Health is excited to once again partner with YWCA Lubbock for the 2nd Annual Health for a Better Lubbock Community Health Fair.

Covenant Health will have booths available to help community members with a wide array of health needs and questions. (Covenant Health)

Join us from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 3 at the YWCA Lubbock, 6501 University Ave. Covenant Health will have booths available to help community members with a wide array of health needs and questions.

Children’s Safety

Dental Education Booth

Nutrition & Fitness

Mental Health Awareness

Water Safety Education

Car Seat Checks

Wellness Checks: BMI, BP, & A1C

Medicaid Redetermination Enrollment Specialists

Joe Arrington Cancer Center Cancer Screening Booth

“Covenant is thrilled to kick off the summer once again with this fun and educational community event,” said Tavia Hatfield, senior director of Covenant Health Community Health Investment. “We have fantastic community partners joining us to connect families and individuals to resources.”

This year we are welcoming back the South Plains Food Bank to kick-off their summer feeding program, which helps address food insecurity during the summer months when kids are home from school. Their mobile food pantry will be handing out fresh produce.

The Lubbock Police Department and Lubbock Fire Rescue, as well as many other community partners will also be in attendance. We will have food trucks, a photo booth, bounce houses, and plenty of other activities to help keep the kids entertained. Kite Flight, our pediatric and high-risk obstetric transport helicopter, will also be on-site.

A special thank you to the YWCA, Lubbock High School, Larry Combest Community Health & Wellness Center, and Lubbock Children’s Health Clinic for participating.

