Covenant Medical Center, Covenant Children’s win national award for environmental sustainability

Covenant Health
By KCBD Staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Covenant Medical Center & Covenant Children’s each received the Partner for Change award from Practice Greenhealth, the nation’s leading organization dedicated to environmental sustainability in health care.

“Sustainability is at the heart of our healing mission,” said Mike Siwek, Covenant Health executive director real estate strategy and operations. “We’re proud to share that our sustainability strategies have won us a national award.”

The Greenhealth Partner for Change Award recognizes superior performance in environmental sustainability, covering a range of different sustainability programs and activities. Winners have also made substantive progress on mercury elimination.

In health care, sustainability means looking at how our operations affect the health and safety of our environment as well as the health of our patients, staff, visitors and local community. Strategies to address sustainability at our organization include minimizing and recycling waste, addressing chemicals of concern, lowering energy and water consumption, sourcing food and products sustainably, and establishing environmentally preferable purchasing criteria. At Covenant Medical Center & Covenant Children’s we know sustainability is essential to better care for our patients, communities, and planet.

In recent years, we have made great strides toward reducing our impact on the environment, and we are committed to doing even more. We have done continuous research on our waste process, food service operations, and how we could better operate to keep a healthy environment. A particular win was discovering a process Covenant Medical Center can use to recycle lab solvents, where Covenant Children’s sends their solvents to Covenant Medical Center for recycling. This award recognizes our efforts for change and reflects our mission that supports the idea that a healthy environment is vitally important for healthy people.

To learn more about our sustainability efforts, visit our website. We’re grateful to the many caregivers, frontline workers and administrators who are committed to this work and bring innovation, ingenuity and adaptability to help us dramatically improve our footprint.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved. The above information was provided by Covenant Health.

