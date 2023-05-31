Medically Speaking
Former O’Donnell coach pleads guilty to sending obscene material to a minor

Nicholas Dominique Bueno
Nicholas Dominique Bueno(Lynn County Sheriff's Office)
By KCBD Staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A former O’Donnell teacher pled guilty to federal charges on Tuesday, admitting that he sent pictures of his genitals to two girls under the age of 16 back in October 2022.

27-year-old Nicholas Dominique Bueno pled guilty to three counts of transfer of obscene material to a minor but is requesting a trial for the charge of enticement and attempted enticement of a minor.

Bueno could face up to 10 years in prison for each of the three counts if the judge accepts a guilty plea. If he’s found guilty of Enticement of a Minor, he could face up to life in prison and be required to register as a sex offender.

PREVIOUS STORY: Federal complaint details charges against O’Donnell boys basketball coach

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

