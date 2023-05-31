Medically Speaking
LPD Major Crash Unit to conduct mapping operation Thursday morning

Lubbock Police Department
Lubbock Police Department(KCBD NewsChannel 11)
By KCBD Staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - Investigators with the Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Unit are scheduled to conduct a mapping operation on Thursday, June 1.

The operation is set to begin at 9 a.m. in the 3200 block of the Marsha Sharp Freeway in connection to case 23-15745.

Westbound lanes of the MSF will be diverted off the 4th Street exit, while the westbound access road on-ramp will be blocked off from entering traffic.

Specific information about the closures can be received through LBKAlert. The public can sign up for LBKAlert at www.lbkalert.com and register for road closure alerts.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved. The above information was provided by the Lubbock Police Department.

