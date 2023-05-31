Medically Speaking
Lubbock police searching for man reported missing

Wesley Rush, 60
Wesley Rush, 60(Lubbock Police Department)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a 60-year-old man.

Wesley Rush, 60, was last seen walking in the 2400 block of 39th St. on May 25, according to police.

Rush is described at 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing 140 pounds. He has green eyes and gray hair.

Police stated he is often seen around the area of 34th Street and University Avenue.

Anyone with information on his location is encouraged to call Detective Thurman at (806)755-2782.

