Lubbock police, TAG arrest two involved in drive-by shooting, seize new evidence

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police and the Texas Anti-Gang Center are investigating a drive-by shooting possibly related to the Bandidos motorcycle gang.

Authorities released the following statement:

On 5/21/2023 Investigators with the Texas Anti-Gang Center (TAG) in Lubbock worked with Lubbock PD detectives to identify the suspects in a drive-by shooting that took place in the 4900 block of 41st Street as Bandidos Outlaw Motorcycle Gang members Joedaniel Herrero, 27, and Mark Escobedo, 30. On 5/23/2023, Lubbock TAG partners executed a search warrant at a residence in the 5200 block of 46th Street resulting in the arrests of Herrero and Escobedo for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and the seizure of a stolen firearm, drug, and gang evidence. On 5/30/2023, Lubbock TAG partners executed a search warrant at a residence in the 5200 block of 71st street resulting in the seizure of evidence related to the driveby shooting and a firearm.

Area gangs, including outlaw motorcycle gangs, pose a threat to the community when they engage in criminal activity on the streets and in public places such as the 2015 Twin Peaks shooting in Waco, the November 2020 shooting at 50th Street Caboose in Lubbock, and the recent shooting over the weekend in Red River, New Mexico.

The Lubbock TAG and area law enforcement agencies are committed to maintaining public safety by working together to combat gang and violent crime.

The TAG website: www.stoplubbockgangs.org features educational information on criminal gangs and a Top Ten Most Wanted List and allows community members to report criminal and gang-related activity anonymously.

The TAG Center, initially funded by a grant from the Governor’s Criminal Justice Division, houses state, local, and federal investigative agencies and staff from the Lubbock County District Attorney’s Office charged with integrating intelligence and information to develop a comprehensive strategy to coordinate and conduct criminal investigations to proactively and effectively combat organized criminal gangs.

