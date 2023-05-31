Medically Speaking
Lubbock YWCA gives tips on safety near water over summer months

By Sydney Lowther
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 8:38 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - With most kids out for summer break and the West Texas heat settling in, many families will be heading to the pool over the next few months.

People may see headlines every summer telling of tragedies involving bodies of water, including drowning accidents or injuries.

YWCA Director of Health and Recreation Parker Gore recommends creating multiple barriers between an inexperienced swimmer and water.

“Whether that be fences or whatever it needs to be to make sure kids can’t immediately get in the water without asking for supervision,” Gore said.

Young or inexperienced swimmers should have supervision or a swimming buddy.

“The second thing is making sure you have a coast-guard-approved life jacket for any kids or anybody that’s inexperienced in swimming,” Gore stated.

The YWCA offers swimming lessons for children starting at six months old; they also accommodate those who never got the chance to learn up to 99 years old.

“Being prepared to be in the water and get yourself back safely to the wall can do wonders for anyone around water,” Gore said.

If unsure of the depth of the water or the pull of the current, Gore said, it is best to avoid it. In addition, Gore said those who may be drinking alcohol or may be otherwise impaired are not safe around water.

“Have fun around water, it’s summer, enjoy it,” Gore state. “Just be prepared and be safe around it.”

Enjoy the summer fun in the sun without the headaches and prepare before taking a dive. Those who want to sign up for swimming lessons with the YWCA can click here.

