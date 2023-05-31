Remembering long-time Lubbock educator Doyle Vogler

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Doyle Vogler’s passion for education touched many lives during his 35 years as a teacher, coach, principal and administrator. His long-time friend and colleague Kathy Rollo says that’s just one of the many things that made him the extraordinary person he was.

Lubbock ISD Superintendent, Kathy Rollo said, “He would always ask families about their children who went through Lubbock High, so just a huge impact as a teacher and he was always a teacher at heart.”

That lasting impact was something his students never forgot.

“It was a rare occasion that we would walk into a restaurant or somewhere and he would not run into a former student, and they always remembered him so kindly and he remembered them,” Rollo said.

Even when he became an administrator, Vogler was still teaching others in hopes to mold future minds.

“He coached principles, they all thought the world of him because he had been in their shoes,” Rollo said.

Rollo says Vogler was a true educator who will be remembered for his passion and love.

“He cared deeply about every single child and he loved deeply, even if he didn’t know the person, you could tell he just loved them because they were human beings,” Rollo said, “and the times I saw Doyle tear up, it was because he knew a student was not getting what he or she needed.”

As Vogler’s family and friends mourn his loss, Rollo says his impact on Lubbock ISD and the community will never be forgotten.

“We are going to be okay because of the impact and legacy that he has left for the district,” Rollo stated. “He will be greatly missed.”

Funeral services for Vogler are set for 2 p.m. on May 31 at the Buddy Holly Hall. The district is inviting anyone who met Vogler to attend, as his family would take great comfort in connecting with the students and staff he served. People making plans to attend, please be aware of the clear bag policy for Buddy Holly Hall. Approved bag sizes and items are listed on their website at https://www.buddyhollyhall.com/know-before-you-go/

