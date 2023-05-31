Spaces available for swimming classes at South Plains College Natatorium

LEVELLAND, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Spaces are still available for swimming classes at the South Plains College Natatorium. Online registration is available. Enrollment is limited for each class, which will cost $75 per person. The pool opens June 5 through Aug. 10.

To register online, enter the link: https://secure.touchnet.net/C20027_ustores/web/index.jsp . Payments by credit cards are due with registration.

Swimming classes will meet for 50 minutes Monday through Thursday for two weeks. If anyone feels sick, do not enter the pool area.

For the Beginner Swimming class, children must be at least 6 years old (no exceptions). They will be taught swimming on their front, back and floating. Times and dates are:

June 12 – June 22 10 a.m. to 10:50 a.m.

June 12 – June 22 11 a.m. to 11:50 a.m.

July 10 – July 20 9 a.m. to 9:50 a.m.

July 10 – July 20 11 a.m. to 11:50 a.m.

July 24 – Aug. 3 11-11:50 a.m.

Advanced Beginner is for students who have passed beginner swimming. Students will learn elementary back strokes, diving and improve crawl strokes.

June 12 – June 22 9 a.m. to 9:50 a.m.

July 10 – July 20 10-10:50 a.m.

July 24 – Aug. 3 10-10:50 a.m.

Intermediate Swimming is for students who have passed advanced beginner. Students will learn breast and side strokes.

July 24 – Aug. 3 9-9:50 a.m.

The Adult Beginner class is for anyone 14 years of age or older who wants to learn to swim. Learn the basic skills for survival.

July 11 – July 27 7:15 – 8 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays

The Parent/child class is for young children ages 6 months to 6 years. Those not yet potty-trained youngsters must wear rubber pants or swim diapers. Adults must accompany each child in the water. The emphasis of the class is water adjustment and interaction between parent and child. Cost is $40.

Monday and Wednesday June 12 – June 28 1-1:30 p.m.

Tuesday and Thursday June 13 – June 29 6:45-7:15 p.m.

Monday and Wednesday July 10 – July 26 1-1:30 p.m.

Tuesday and Thursday July 11 – July 27 6:45-7:15 p.m.

If the class is full, call the Natatorium for updates.

The Natatorium also offers Community Classes for $75 and register online.

The Early Bird Swim, non-instructional for lap swimmers only, meets from 6:30 to 7:15 a.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from June 5 through Aug. 9; the Shallow/Deep Water Aerobics, a combination of stretching and aerobic activity in the pool. Individualized workout. Non-instructional, from 7:15-8 a.m. on Mondays, Wednesday and Fridays June 5 through Aug. 9; Arthritis, a low impact exercise class for people with arthritis, from 8 a.m. to 8:45 a.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Friday June 5 through Aug. 9; and Water Aerobics, a water exercise program designed to improve flexibility and strength as well as increase aerobic capacity. Classes meet twice a week for one hour from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays June 6 through Aug. 10.

The pool will remain open through Aug. 10. The pool will be closed July 4 (Tuesday). To swim at the SPC Natatorium during open swim, everyone must be a member or a guest of a member. Open swimming will be Monday through Thursday from 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Lap swim times are from noon to 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday as well as 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays.

Membership rates are for individuals – $75 for summer or $150 year; couple (husband/wife only) $100 summer or $200 year; family (mom/dad/two children) $150 summer/$300 year - $25/$50 each additional child; SPC Staff is free; SPC family is $75 year; Hockley County seniors and Fitness Center members are free; and guest fee is $5 (must be with a member) and the limit is 2.

Springboard Diving: all basics will be taught including front, back, inward, reverse, ½ twist and flips, depending on ability. Proper bounce for both front and back dives also included. Classes are Tuesdays and Thursdays June 13 – June 29 from 1 to 2 p.m.; and Tuesdays and Thursdays July 11 – July 27 from 1 to 2 p.m.

For more information, contact Natatorium Director Mike Harrison at 716-2449 or 716-2228.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved. The above information was provided by South Plains College.