Storms, some severe, return to the South Plains

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Scattered thunderstorms will return to the South Plains area late today and are likely at times through this weekend. Some storms may become severe and some will produce flooding downpours.

Before the thunderstorms return late today, this afternoon will be partly sunny, breezy, humid and very warm. Temperatures will peak a few degrees below end of May averages. Non-storm breezes will range from about 15 to 25 mph.

Scattered thunderstorms are likely by late afternoon near the New Mexico state line. As these storms drift eastward they will strengthen with some possibly becoming severe. Wind gusts greater than 60 mph and hail greater than an inch are possible, but the main threat may be flooding downpours.

Scattered thunderstorms, possibly severe with heavy rain, will continue off and on through early next week. Remain Weather Aware.

While it won’t take much rain falling on saturated soils to generate localized flooding, some of the thunderstorms are likely to produce heavy rain which may exceed a half inch in a very short time. Total rainfall may exceed three inches at some locations over the next four to five days.

