Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Storms, some severe, return to the South Plains

By Steve Divine
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 7:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Scattered thunderstorms will return to the South Plains area late today and are likely at times through this weekend. Some storms may become severe and some will produce flooding downpours.

Scattered thunderstorms are likely by late afternoon near the New Mexico state line. As these...
Scattered thunderstorms are likely by late afternoon near the New Mexico state line. As these storms drift east some will become severe with strong winds, hail, and flooding downpours.(KCBD First Alert)

Before the thunderstorms return late today, this afternoon will be partly sunny, breezy, humid and very warm. Temperatures will peak a few degrees below end of May averages. Non-storm breezes will range from about 15 to 25 mph.

Scattered thunderstorms are likely by late afternoon near the New Mexico state line. As these storms drift eastward they will strengthen with some possibly becoming severe. Wind gusts greater than 60 mph and hail greater than an inch are possible, but the main threat may be flooding downpours.

Scattered thunderstorms, possibly severe with heavy rain, will continue off and on through early next week. Remain Weather Aware.

Use our free KCBD Weather app to keep up with the latest forecast and any watches or warnings which may be issued. Turn on notifications. If a watch or warning is issued for your location the app will alert you. Even if it is not running (if you give it permission). Notifications are under Settings in the app menu (three horizontal bars in the upper left).

While it won’t take much rain falling on saturated soils to generate localized flooding, some of the thunderstorms are likely to produce heavy rain which may exceed a half inch in a very short time. Total rainfall may exceed three inches at some locations over the next four to five days.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Unit is investigating a Saturday morning vehicle...
17-year-old dies after Saturday morning hit-and-run crash
owner of Joyland
Joyland owner David Dean passes away Monday
2 arrested
Hockley County Sheriff’s Office: Woman accused of smuggling drugs into county jail
98th and Slide crash
1 person trapped after south Lubbock crash leaves truck on top of car
88th and Ash Avenue
1 arrested after shots fired call in south Lubbock County

Latest News

Daybreak Today Weather - Wednesday, May 31
KCBD stormcast for Wednesday, May 31
Clouds, thunderstorms over next few days
KCBD News at 10 Weather - Tuesday, May 30
KCBD News at 6 Weather - Tuesday, May 30