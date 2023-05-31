Texas Game Wardens share summer boating safety reminders

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Memorial Day Weekend is over and the start of summer is here, along with the start of boating season.

Game Warden Lt. Aaron Sims shared some tips for how you can stay safe on the water this summer.

Coming off a busy weekend on local lakes, Sims says Game Wardens are already seeing many boating violations, the most common being boating while intoxicated.

“If they end up intoxicated on the water then that’s going to be an arrestable offense, just like driving while intoxicated,” Sims said.

Across the state this year alone, agencies have issued 43 BWIs and over 1600 citations for improper safety equipment. Sims says one of the things boaters tend to forget is a throwable cushion, which can be vital if your boat starts to sink.

“It is a lot easier to grab on to that throwable cushion than it is to try to put on a life jacket while you’re in the water,” said Sims.

Sims encourages anyone on a boat to wear a life jacket, and by law, anyone under the age of 13 is required to wear a life jacket at all times on the water. Sims says that jacket must be U.S. Coast Guard approved.

“Maybe they have a pool floaty; some of them look a lot like personal floatation devices, but it is not an actual PFD. You want to check on the inside of the jacket to make sure it has the U.S. Coast Guard stamp,” Sims said.

You also want to make sure you are getting the correct size life jacket for your weight.

“You want to make sure that thing is going to keep you up, keep your head above water so you can breathe that air,” Sims said.

Sims says agencies will be on the lookout to ensure safety on and around Lubbock lakes during busy weekends.

“We work with our partners at DPS and we [use] saturation patrols on these weekends. Another weekend we are going to have coming up sooner rather than later is Fourth of July weekend,” Sims said.

For more information on boating safety and requirements please visit https://tpwd.texas.gov/fishboat/boat/.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.