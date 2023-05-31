Texas Tech, Big 12 announce five football game times

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Texas Tech learned five of its game times Wednesday as the Big 12 Conference unveiled the television selections for the Red Raiders’ entire non-conference slate as well as two conference opponents, all of which will kick in primetime.

The Red Raiders will appear in four marque television windows, appearing on not only FOX, FOX Sports 1 and ABC as part of the conference’s television agreements but also CBS via Texas Tech’s season opener at Wyoming. CBS will broadcast the Red Raiders’ season opener beginning at 6:30 p.m. CT from Laramie.

In addition, the television selections guarantee Texas Tech will have at least three home night kicks – at least half its six home games this season – as the Red Raiders will host Oregon, Tarleton State and TCU all in 6 p.m. starts inside Jones AT&T Stadium. FOX will broadcast the Oregon game nationally, while the Thursday night TCU contest was selected for FOX Sports 1. The Tarleton State game to close the non-conference slate will air via Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

ABC will carry Texas Tech’s road trip to Texas in primetime Nov. 24 as the Black Friday contest between the two in-state rivals will have a 6:30 p.m. start in Austin. The Red Raiders will look to close this current chapter of the series against the Longhorns with back-to-back wins after a thrilling overtime victory this past season in Lubbock. A victory would also mark Texas Tech’s third win in its last five visits to the state capital.

The remainder of Texas Tech’s 2023 schedule will be released throughout the season on either a 12 or six-day basis. The Red Raiders will also host new Big 12 members Houston (Sept. 30) and UCF (Nov. 18) as well as Kansas State (Oct. 14) inside Jones AT&T Stadium, while making visits to West Virginia (Sept. 21), Baylor (Oct. 7), BYU (Oct. 21) and Kansas (Nov. 11).

The Red Raiders are considered a potential top-25 team to start their second season under head coach Joey McGuire, who led Texas Tech to a memorable 8-5 debut that was capped by four-straight victories, including a win over Ole Miss in the TaxAct Texas Bowl. McGuire returns the bulk of his starters on both sides of the ball from that team that produced Texas Tech’s most conference victories since 2009.

Season tickets are still on sale for the 2023 season for as low as $185 a seat by calling the Texas Tech Ticket Office at 806-742-TECH. Tickets can also be purchased online at TexasTech.com.

TEXAS TECH EARLY TELEVISION DESIGNATIONS

Sept. 2 – at Wyoming (6:30 p.m. CT, CBS)

Sept. 9 – Oregon (6 p.m., FOX)

Sept. 16 – Tarleton State (6 p.m., Big 12 Now on ESPN+)

Nov. 2 – TCU (6 p.m., FOX Sports 1)

Nov. 24 – at Texas (6:30 p.m., ABC)

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved. The above information was provided by Texas Tech Athletics.