Wednesday morning top stories: 17-year-old dies after seriously injured in hit-and-run

Teen dies after hit-and-run

A 17-year-old girl injured in a hit-and-run early Saturday morning on the Marsha Sharp Freeway has died

Police say they found the car that hit Tytianna Weatherspoon, but so far no arrests have been made

Full story here: 17-year-old dies after Saturday morning hit-and-run crash

Guilty plea in Seminole officer shooting

A Mexican national pleaded guilty in federal court to shooting a Seminole police officer in October of last year

Jose Castillo-Lopez is now facing up to 15 years in prison

Read more here: Man pleads guilty to federal gun charge after shooting Seminole police officer

Texas House ends first special session

The Texas House passed a bill that would lower school property taxes by ¢0.16 and a measure to increase prison time for human traffickers

Both bills now head the the Texas Senate

Details here: Burrows, Tepper adjourn with House, Perry to deliberate property tax, border bills

Search for building collapse victims

Authorities are reassessing plans to demolish an apartment building after part of it collapsed in Davenport, Iowa

Family members are asking the city to keep searching for two men believed to be buried in rubble

Read more here: Iowa apartment collapse leaves residents missing, rubble too dangerous to search

House to vote on debt ceiling deal

The House is expected to vote today on a debt ceiling deal amid criticism from both sides

The bill would cap federal spending, speed up permits for energy projects and strengthen work requirements for food stamps

Details here: Biden, McCarthy scramble for support ahead of House debt ceiling vote

