Wednesday morning top stories: 17-year-old dies after seriously injured in hit-and-run
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 7:03 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,
Teen dies after hit-and-run
- A 17-year-old girl injured in a hit-and-run early Saturday morning on the Marsha Sharp Freeway has died
- Police say they found the car that hit Tytianna Weatherspoon, but so far no arrests have been made
- Full story here: 17-year-old dies after Saturday morning hit-and-run crash
Guilty plea in Seminole officer shooting
- A Mexican national pleaded guilty in federal court to shooting a Seminole police officer in October of last year
- Jose Castillo-Lopez is now facing up to 15 years in prison
- Read more here: Man pleads guilty to federal gun charge after shooting Seminole police officer
Texas House ends first special session
- The Texas House passed a bill that would lower school property taxes by ¢0.16 and a measure to increase prison time for human traffickers
- Both bills now head the the Texas Senate
- Details here: Burrows, Tepper adjourn with House, Perry to deliberate property tax, border bills
Search for building collapse victims
- Authorities are reassessing plans to demolish an apartment building after part of it collapsed in Davenport, Iowa
- Family members are asking the city to keep searching for two men believed to be buried in rubble
- Read more here: Iowa apartment collapse leaves residents missing, rubble too dangerous to search
House to vote on debt ceiling deal
- The House is expected to vote today on a debt ceiling deal amid criticism from both sides
- The bill would cap federal spending, speed up permits for energy projects and strengthen work requirements for food stamps
- Details here: Biden, McCarthy scramble for support ahead of House debt ceiling vote
