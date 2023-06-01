CASA draws winners for Casas for CASA raffle

Provided by The United Family

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - On Wednesday, The United Family presented CASA of the South Plains, Inc. with a check for $10,000 as well as helped them draw winners for their Casas for CASA fundraiser.

Throughout the month of May, CASA sold raffle tickets for several custom-built playhouses, a doghouse and storage building as well as a $3,500 Mastercard gift card. This raffle drawing event is the culmination of the fundraiser each year. In addition to the $10,000 donation, The United Family partnered with Frenship ISD and Lubbock Cooper ISD to give construction classes in both districts the opportunity to build some of the casas.

At the conclusion of the fundraiser, CASA raised more than $55,000 through their raffle sales and the contribution from The United Family.

As a non-profit organization, CASA’s mission is to inspire, educate, and empower solution-minded community members who are committed to supporting the best interests of children in the foster care system. Volunteer advocates create connections and promote nurturing relationships for the child and family, encouraging hope and healing.

“We are honored to be celebrating this tremendous accomplishment for the children in foster care in our community,” said Jaclyn Morris, executive director of CASA. “This victory proves that the people of the South Plains prioritize the needs of our most vulnerable children. We would not be here today if it weren’t for the dedication and generosity of The United Family and our amazing supporters. We are overwhelmed at the response to this campaign.”

