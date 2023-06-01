Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Caught on cam: Officer cuts loose fawn trapped in backyard soccer net

The bodycam footage shared by police shows an officer cutting the fawn loose in just one minute. (SOURCE: WESTLAKE PD)
By Rachel Vadaj and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - An officer in Ohio helped free a fawn that got caught in a soccer net in a homeowner’s backyard with the event captured on video.

The Westlake police officer said a concerned citizen called for help after a baby deer was found caught in their backyard soccer net on Saturday.

Neighbors attempted to free the animal themselves, but Westlake police said the “mommy deer was too protective.”

Bodycam footage shared by police showed an officer cutting the fawn loose in just one minute.

Once freed, the fawn jumped back onto his hooves and scurried back to his mom, who anxiously waited close by to be reunited with her baby.

“Officers responded to handle the situation as we do many times each day and night (although most don’t involve a cute spotted Bambi),” Westlake police said.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wesley Rush, 60
Lubbock man reported missing found safe
SWAT assist near 71st St.
Lubbock police, TAG arrest two involved in drive-by shooting, seize new evidence
FM 1729 crash
3-vehicle crash in northeast Lubbock Co. leaves one seriously injured
Bernards Beer & Wine
Local business struggling due to years-long construction
Texas Tech University football.
Texas Tech, Big 12 announce five football game times

Latest News

FILE - Susana Lujano, left, a "Dreamer" from Mexico who lives in Houston, joins other activists...
Revised DACA program again debated before Texas judge who previously ruled against it
President Joe Biden talks with reporters on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington,...
Senate passes GOP bill overturning student loan cancellation, teeing it up for Biden veto
Dr. Berk speaking with KCBD
Remembering the legacy of TTUHSC School of Medicine Dean Dr. Steven L. Berk
A tropical depression formed in the Gulf of Mexico on Thursday, which is the official first day...
Tropical depression forms in Gulf of Mexico on 1st day of hurricane season
A tropical depression formed in the Gulf of Mexico on Thursday, which is the official first day...
Hurricane season begins; what lies ahead?