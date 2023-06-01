Evening showers, storms. First Alert Weather Day tomorrow.

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for the southern and some western parts of our viewing area until 10 p.m. Thursday.

Severe Thunderstorm Watch (KCBD)

The National Weather Service also issued a Flood Watch for most parts of the viewing area until 10 p.m. Thursday.

Flood Watch (KCBD)

If storms do begin to develop, they can produce strong winds and large hail. Tornados cannot be ruled out. Torrential rainfall is possible with these storms, causing flash flooding.

As of 5:00 p.m. Thursday there was a Severe Thunderstorm Warning in effect for southeastern Borden County until 5:30 p.m. Wind speeds up to 60 mph were indicated by doppler radar, along with quarter-size hail. This storm is moving east at around 15 mph toward Scurry County.

Overnight temperatures will be in the lower 60s with partly cloudy skies here in Lubbock. Southeast winds will be around 10 to 20 mph with a slight chance of showers and storms after midnight.

Friday has been designated as a First Alert Weather Day due to severe weather and heavy rain threats. The National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center reported there is an enhanced risk of severe weather in our area tomorrow.

SPC (KCBD)

Large hail, damaging winds, and torrential rainfall are possible across the viewing area, especially in the central part of the viewing area including Lubbock. Again, tornados cannot be ruled out.

Showers and storms look very likely for tomorrow. High temperatures will be in the mid-70s with mostly cloudy skies. Southeast winds will be around 10 to 15 mph, with gusts up to 25 mph.

Raincast (KCBD)

