Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Buddy

By KCBD Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 7:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Buddy, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter! He is a one-year-old pitbull mix who’s been at the shelter for about three months.

Buddy is quiet, but he loves meeting new people, giving kisses and getting love. He also likes swimming and doesn’t seem to mind cats too much. Buddy is up to date on all his shots, is fixed and microchipped. He can be adopted for free today at the Lubbock Animal Shelter.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Tuesday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Pebble.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SWAT assist near 71st St.
Lubbock police, TAG arrest two involved in drive-by shooting, seize new evidence
Wesley Rush, 60
Lubbock police searching for man reported missing
A crash in northeast Lubbock County has left one person seriously injured and two others...
3-vehicle crash in northeast Lubbock Co. leaves one seriously injured
Texas Tech University football.
Texas Tech, Big 12 announce five football game times
FILE - The Oak Grove Power Plant in Franklin, Texas, was the site of a fatal explosion.
1 person dead in power plant explosion in Texas

Latest News

Meet Buddy! He is a one-year-old pitbull mix who’s been at the shelter for about three months.
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Buddy
Meet Pebble! She is a one-year-old retriever mix who’s been at the shelter for about six months.
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Pebble
Meet Hurricane! He is a two-year-old lab mix who’s been at the shelter for about five months.
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Hurricane
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Hurricane