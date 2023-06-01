KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Buddy

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Buddy, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter! He is a one-year-old pitbull mix who’s been at the shelter for about three months.

Buddy is quiet, but he loves meeting new people, giving kisses and getting love. He also likes swimming and doesn’t seem to mind cats too much. Buddy is up to date on all his shots, is fixed and microchipped. He can be adopted for free today at the Lubbock Animal Shelter.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

